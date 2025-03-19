Wednesday’s briefing: Tuchel targets second star and Mateta wanted to play on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has left England’s players in no doubt as to his ambition after telling them his intention is to win a second World Cup for the nation.

Elsewhere, Jean-Philippe Mateta has admitted he did not realise how seriously he had been hurt during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup fifth round victory over Millwall.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw is out of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg clash with Chelsea while Arsenal face an uphill challenge to reach the last four.

Tuchel targets World Cup glory

New England boss Tuchel has told his players his aim is to add a second star to their shirts.

The German will lead his team into their opening World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday determined to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey by lifting the trophy, a message he shared with his squad on Monday.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn, joining up with the national team for the first time, said: “He said the goal is to put another star on the jersey.

“Speaking to the lads after, everyone was very impressed with how he came across, with his vision of what he wanted to do. People were tuned in and really want to buy into that.”

Mateta in the dark over injury

Palace striker Mateta has revealed he wanted to play on after suffering a gruesome ear injury in his side’s win over Millwall.

Lions goalkeeper Liam Roberts was eventually sent off by referee Michael Oliver for a horror challenge which left the Frenchman needing 25 stitches after being rushed to hospital, although he was initially unaware of the extent of his injuries.

“When he kicked me, I was on the floor waiting for him to get the red card,” Mateta told Sky Sports News. “I was good to go. I thought, ‘Just get the blood off and keep going’.

“I was arguing with the doctor for 30 seconds, saying I wanted to play. The doctor saw the injury, but I couldn’t see it. I couldn’t feel pain. The blood, for sure. But I thought it was a little cut. My ear was like this (dangling). But it was not painful.”

Shaw sidelined

Manchester City will be without Shaw for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

Shaw came off late on during the 2-1 League Cup final defeat to Chelsea at Pride Park on Saturday with a hamstring problem, with Aoba Fujino substituted at the same time with a muscle injury of her own.

Interim boss Nick Cushing told a press conference: “Bunny Shaw came out. She’ll be unavailable and Aoba came out and she’ll be unavailable as well.

“It’s two significant players missing but these moments just give opportunities for other players.”

Arsenal in Real trouble

Arsenal have a Champions League mountain to climb after slipping to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final at Real Madrid.

A goal in each half from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium condemned the Gunners to only their fourth defeat in 23 matches under boss Renee Slegers.

With the North London club eight points adrift of Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea and out of both domestic cups, Europe represents their last realistic chance of a trophy this season.

What’s on today?

City host quadruple-chasing Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final hoping to gain revenge for Saturday’s defeat.

It is the second of four successive games between the sides in three competitions in the space of 13 days.

Barcelona, who have won the tournament in three of the last four seasons, travel to Wolfsburg who they beat 3-2 in the 2023 final.