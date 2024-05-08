Thomas Tuchel raises prospect of Premier League return ahead of Bayern Munich exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thomas Tuchel has raised the possibility of a return to the Premier League by talking of his love of his time in England and insisting he is extremely unlikely to stay at Bayern Munich.

The former Chelsea FC manager is a possible candidate for the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag is sacked in the summer – though co-owners Ineos are also known to admire Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter.

But Tuchel, a 2021 Champions League winner with his time at Chelsea, had had more success at club level than either. He also reached both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals during his spell at Stamford Bridge, twice finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

The 50-year-old is set to be out of work in the summer and he told TNT Sports: “It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England, and I loved it in the Premier League for sure. I was a very, very special time in England, and I remember it well.”

Bayern announced in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but since then he has steered them into the Champions League semi-finals, drawing 2-2 in the first leg against Real Madrid.

Together with Bayern’s struggle to find a replacement, it has prompted suggestions he could extend his stay but Tuchel still believes his future lies elsewhere.

“It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern, I have to say,” he added. “Because we have an agreement, there is at the moment no reason to doubt this agreement. We took this position, the initiative came from the club, and so it is and I’m fine with it.”