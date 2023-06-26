Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will open the door for 11 players to leave the club, including Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, in an effort to bring new talent to the club, the Sun reported.

After three failed bids for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Manchester United’s fight for the 24-year-old has become more difficult as Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the fold for his signature. The Guardian reported Thomas Tuchel, who coached Mount at Chelsea, is a big supporter of the England international and could try to match Chelsea’s hefty transfer fee to bring him to Germany.

Everton winger Demarai Gray is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal with negotiations set to begin next week, the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail also says Fulham are looking to sign American forward Brenden Aaronson on a loan deal from Leeds, and the Sun add that Marco Silva’s side will sign free-agent Yerry Mina, who will leave Everton.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Josko Gvardiol: He has been labelled as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s “dream player” but the 21-year-old’s club RB Leipzig have set a mammoth £77million asking price for the Croatian defender, Sky Sport Germany reports.

Micky van de Ven: The 22-year-old Dutch defender appears likely to move to England with Liverpool and Tottenham both interested in snaring him from Wolfsburg, according to Football Insider.