Thomas Tuchel seeks structure to get most out of Jude Bellingham

Thomas Tuchel wants to help Jude Bellingham play “more economically” as he seeks to take one of England’s key players to even greater heights.

The Real Madrid star has established himself as one of the world’s best and overtook Wayne Rooney for the most England caps for a player aged 21 or younger in Friday’s 2-0 win against Albania, his 41st.

Bellingham produced a beautiful defence-splitting pass for Myles Lewis-Skelly’s opener during an impressive overall display by a player who has already represented England at three major tournaments.

A fourth is on track after a triumphant start to qualification for next summer’s World Cup, where Tuchel is looking to maximise his talents.

“I think he’s a key player for us, and will be a key player,” the England head coach said. “He’s happy to take the responsibility and it’s now our job.

“He’s totally a team player and absolutely open to give everything for the team. He’s always able to make the difference, so we need to find the structure and the space to make the most of it. It’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Asked if he felt Bellingham was trying to do too much during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, Tuchel said: “Yeah. I think that he is always ready to give everything, and I think we need to help him within a structure that he can play more economically and still have the same impact, or maybe even more impact.

“But we need to make sure that the leaders – and he’s one of the leaders – and the key players play in the same rhythm and help each other out, to play a little bit more disciplined, maybe to save some energy for the decisive moments.”

Bellingham’s confidence, communication and hunger are the kind of attributes the new boss wants as he builds a “brotherhood”.

“He loves to talk to the referee and the linesman,” Tuchel said of the 21-year-old with a smile.

“He’s a very emotional player on the pitch and I think you just see he hates to lose and he does everything it takes, and he expresses himself.

“I think he will keep this hunger and learn to channel the emotions a little bit, but it’s never a problem.

“It’s good to have him as he is, and we will try to make the most out of it because he’s a key player for us.”

Bellingham and co’s attention now turns to Monday’s qualifier against Latvia, when England will again be favourites and need to plug away like they did against defence-minded Albania.

“It was amazing to hear your national anthem and to be in charge still feels great,” Tuchel said.

“I love the group of players, and now we will try to squeeze the best out of them.

“I need also to adapt to the rhythm of international football. The challenge to prepare in three days – with 20 players from, I don’t know, 10, 12 different clubs – one idea of football.

“I’m not the most patient guy in the world when it comes to that, but I will learn and push the players.”