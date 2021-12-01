Thomas Tuchel explains Saul Niguez’s lack of game time at Chelsea

The Spanish international was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day but has only made two Premier League appearances since

Wednesday 01 December 2021 09:58
Thomas Tuchel on Ballon d'Or award

Thomas Tuchel has claimed Saul Niguez has needed time to adapt at Chelsea before hinting he is set for more game time in the coming weeks.

The Spanish international was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in the summer but has made only two Premier League appearances since.

Tuchel has dismissed suggestions he was a "club signing" and revealed that with regular midfielders such as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and perhaps Jorginho sidelined for a hectic festive schedule his time to contribute more is coming.

"I think every single player needs his time to adapt and Saul needed his time. He competes with a lot of high quality players in midfield," he said at a press conference ahead of the game with Watford on Wednesday night.

"We need to understand him a bit better, not in terms of language, but in terms what is his real strength, the detail of the player, what can he add to the squad, where is his maybe unique quality and it was not easy.

"I guess it’s the first time he plays for another club than Atletico, he comes from the academy there, and we have to accept the style of the game is so different from Spain to here.

"It teaches us a lesson that everybody needs individual time to adapt and since many days he is stronger, I feel him a bit more relaxed and at the same time that gives him a little bit more freedom to impose his quality. He’s very strong in finishing, in arriving in the box.

"In the moment, where we have injured players in the midfield, even Jorgi doubtful for tomorrow, it’s the moment for him to be ready and I have the feeling since many days that he is ready and can show what he wants to show."

