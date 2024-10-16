Thomas Tuchel ‘very excited and honoured’ to plot England journey to World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Thomas Tuchel is “very excited and honoured” to have the opportunity to start plotting England’s journey towards World Cup glory after being announced as Gareth Southgate’s successor as head coach.

The German former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on January 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign after signing an 18-month deal.

At a Wembley press conference Tuchel said: “I’m obviously very excited and honoured to be here today as the new head coach of England.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the FA for their trust and I am very excited to start this journey in January with a very special and exciting group of players to make our dream come true in America.

“I understood very quickly that is it is a big job, I think always the job you are in the is the biggest job and it makes no sense to compare but it feels big and feels like a privilege.”

Bavaria-born Tuchel addressed the critics who believe an Englishman should lead the national team and offered words of reassurance.

“I’m sorry, I have a German passport,” he added. “All of those supporters maybe felt my passion for the English Premier League and the country and how I love to live and work here.

“Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them I am proud to be an English manager and do everything to show respect to this role and this country and the target for the next 18 months.”

Tuchel moved into coaching after his playing career was cut short by a knee injury, working at Stuttgart, Augsburg and Mainz before succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

He moved on to PSG two years later, winning successive Ligue 1 titles, then joined Chelsea in January 2021, guiding them to the Champions League crown a few months later.

He was dismissed in September 2022 amid claims of a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy and was out of work until joining Bayern Munich in March 2023.

He secured the Bundesliga title that season but last term was something of a disaster, with Bayern failing to win a trophy, and Tuchel’s impending departure was announced in February.

He admits the prospect of moving from club football to the international game is something he is relishing.

“It is very new because I come from club football but the new role is also very exciting,” he said.

“Once I made a timeframe up in my mind from January to the World Cup I felt already excited and it suited my passion to push this group of players and to be part of this federation with such a strong record in the last tournaments to push it over the line and to try to put a second star on the shirt.”

Tuchel said landing the job made him feel young again.

He said: “I think it is pretty obvious I am very emotional. I love what I am doing and am passionate about football.

“This role just brought the young me alive and brought back my teenage days, to get excited for such a big task.

I’m sorry, I have a German passport Thomas Tuchel responds to those who might have preferred an English manager

“Everyone can be assured we will do it with passion and emotions. We will try to install values and principles and rules as quickly as possible to make the dream come true.”

Prior to Thursday’s home defeat by Greece, interim head coach Lee Carsley had widely been considered the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

The recruitment process began following Southgate’s resignation in July, with several candidates interviewed, leading to Tuchel being identified as the preferred appointment.

Carsley will remain in charge for the final round of Nations League matches next month against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before returning to his role as Under-21 boss.

Former midfielder Barry, who spent his playing career in the lower leagues, has previously worked with Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich and is currently assistant to Portugal boss Roberto Martinez.

Tuchel intends to build on the work of predecessor Southgate.

He said: “Gareth and the FA did a fantastic job. We will build on everything the FA and Gareth built and hopefully add a bit extra to get it over the line.”

Tuchel did not say if he would sing the national anthem prior to games.

He said: “I understand it is a personal decision, there are managers who sing and some who don’t. I have not made my decision yet. No matter what decision I take I will always show my respect to the country and a very moving anthem.”