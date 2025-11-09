Anthony Barry helping forge England ‘brotherhood’ in quest for World Cup glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Assistant head coach Anthony Barry says building a “brotherhood” could help England to World Cup glory.

Barry is the trusted deputy of boss Thomas Tuchel, charged with helping the German end 60 years of hurt in North America next summer.

And the 39-year-old, who has also worked with Belgium and Portugal, believes the key to success is building an unbreakable spirit rather than trying to recreate successful club teams.

“The mission was clear, try to win the second star. Try to win the World Cup for England,” he said to a small group of reporters at St George’s Park.

“But beneath that, what are we trying to build. We’re trying to build Team England.

“International football is about connection. Connection to each other, the mission and the game model. Because for me, overall, if you create a brotherhood that can connect to the nation, then you have a chance.

“Who you are and what you represent is far more important than what you do.

“In international football, you will never create a team on the field that can play the way the Barcelona of old or the recent Man City, it’s simply impossible.

“But if you can create something, a brotherhood, a connection, an energy between each other, then that is the petrol in the car in international football.

“We have to build something here that they want to be a part of, this brotherhood, this Team England that they all want to be a part of to come here and play.”

That desire to build the spirit has been highlighted by Tuchel’s eye-catching selections, where he has repeatedly left high-profile players out of the group.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were notable absentees for the first two international camps of the season, but were named in the German’s most recent squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania next week.

Tuchel is spoiled for choice in attacking areas, with the likes of Foden, Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze all battling for potentially one spot.

Past England managers have fixated on shoehorning all of their best players into a disjointed XI, but Barry does not believe that will bring success next summer.

“What is the best XI?” he said. “Does that mean it’s the most skilful players or the biggest profile?

“I’m not sure what it is. If you build a band, then you put 11 lead singers on the stage and throw them one mic will they produce top music? I’m pretty sure it won’t happen.

“You need drummers, you need guitars, you need backing singers. What we try to build here is a team is because a team wins titles.

“It’s not always about just putting what everyone perceives to be the best 11 players on the pitch together.

“Like I said with squad construction, it’s about chemistry balance, who makes who look better, who brings out the best version of other people. I think in a team, everybody has a part to play.

“The England jersey should be harder than ever to get but light to wear. To make it light to wear, we have to give them a style that allows them to move and run and stuck less in thinking and more in doing.

“The shirt should feel like a cape and not body armour.”