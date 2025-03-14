Prince of Wales believes Thomas Tuchel can bring England World Cup glory in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales is confident Thomas Tuchel is the right man to lead England, insisting the German can bring the country World Cup glory next summer.

The heir to the throne spent 18 years as president of the Football Association, stepping down after last year’s agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and becoming a patron. And while he would have loved to see Gareth Southgate end the long wait for international silverware, Prince William insisted former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was the correct appointment to lead the side to success.

“I understand the debate around having an English manager. But, to me, it should be the best person for the job — and Thomas is exactly the right person,” he told The Sun ahead of Tuchel’s first squad announcement.

“Without doubt he is one of the top five managers in the world. It would be amazing if he could win the World Cup next year. It’s gearing up to that and it’s definitely possible.

“We’re now as close as we’ve ever been, I really do feel that. It’s all coming together nicely — we just need the results on the pitch to go our way.”

The Prince of Wales also admitted to anonymously surfing internet chat pages on Aston Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

“I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages,” he said. “I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”