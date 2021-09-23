Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has high ambitions this season as he targets a trophy clean sweep and the club took a step towards that on Wednesday.

The Blues defeated Aston Villa on penalties in the Carabao Cup to reach the fourth round where they will play Southampton.

For a clean sweep, Chelsea will have to win the Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League. Tuchel, who won the European title with the club last season, said Chelsea will approach each competition seriously to reach the goal.

“This is why we are here,” said the boss. “We are here to win and the club is built to win and this is the DNA of the club.

“We want to be competitive and this is what we are up for as coaches and as a team. So any competition we start, we go for the very best and this is a final at Wembley that we want to reach.”

A big component to achieving the sweep will be rotating his squad which Tuchel did in the cup match, making 10 changes to his team that defeated Tottenham 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tuchel admits the changes did bring with it a shaky performance, he added: “We had 10 changes from the Tottenham match so you cannot expect from the start that everything falls in place. But with every minute it got more fluid, got more intense. This is what we wanted.

“We have to go step by step. The first round was a tough one and we have the next round here at Stamford Bridge — again a Premier League fixture and we have another tough round.”