Fans’ group responds to Thomas Tuchel criticism of Wembley atmosphere

The Football Supporters’ Association hopes England boss Thomas Tuchel understands the “challenges” fans face with midweek matches after he criticised the atmosphere at Wembley in England’s 3-0 win over Wales.

The hosts blew Wales away with three goals in the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s friendly from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

But England were unable to build on that fast start and the second half became a rather subdued affair, with the visiting Wales supporters making most of the noise.

Tuchel claimed after the match the “stadium was silent” and said he expected more support from the stands to help his side push for further goals in the second period.

Responding to Tuchel’s comments, an FSA spokesperson told the PA news agency: “England regulars will understand the atmosphere wasn’t amazing in the second half, but they’ll also understand there were multiple factors at play.

“For a start it was a friendly and the game was settled early in the first half, when the atmosphere from the home section was really good.

“For many match-goers, midweek kick-offs at Wembley are incredibly difficult to get to as well. A lot of supporters have to leave at half-time to catch the last train home to different parts of the country.

“When England do play the odd fixture away from Wembley, there is always a big demand for tickets and a great atmosphere.

“We appreciate Thomas Tuchel pushing for a better atmosphere, it’s something we all want to see, but we hope he understands the reasons why and understands the challenges many fans face in getting to midweek games.”