Football rumours: Armando Broja chased by West Ham and Everton
The 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania forward is valued at £30 million.
What the papers say
Everton and West Ham are both chasing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Albania international is valued at £30million and has impressed on loan at Southampton, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants a pre-season assessment before moving in any particular direction.
In addition to rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea, The Independent says the 37-year-old star forward may be willing to take a significant pay cut to secure his exit from Manchester United, where he is reportedly paid more than £500,000 a week.
On incomings at Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports the club is ready to land 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez for a package worth £39.6m. United have been outbidding Arsenal for Martinez, with the Gunners now under pressure to increase their latest offer of £34m for the Argentina international.
And Leeds are closing in on 23-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to the Daily Express. The paper writes the Colombia forward has been given permission to discuss a transfer after he was left out of the squad for pre-season training.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City for the 27-year-old England forward.
Memphis Depay: Sport writes that Tottenham have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands forward.
