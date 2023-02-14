The most popular Premier League team on TikTok is surprising

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham are the most-followed Premier League club on TikTok, according to the latest figures.

The London side have 24.3 million followers on the social media app, almost four million more followers than the second most-followed Premier League club.

Despite having 441 million likes - more than two and half times that of Spurs - Manchester United are in second place when it comes to followers, with 20.6 million people following the account.

United’s rivals, Manchester City, alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, round out the top five with 14.6m, 12.5m and 12.4m followers respectively.

All five of these clubs have more followers than the official Premier League account which has 9.1m followers, with all 20 teams boasting more than 100m followers combined.

Despite leading the Premier League on points, Arsenal have a vastly lower following on the social media platform when compared to the other ‘big six’, with Mikel Arteta’s side only having 3.2m followers and 21m likes on their account.

West Ham United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wolves round out the top ten with each club boasting more than 2m followers.

Newly promoted Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are the only two sides with under a million followers on their accounts with Steve Cooper’s side languishing bottom of the rankings with only around 790,000 accounts following the club’s official page.

The research was carried out by Nostrabet.com, which said: “It’s fascinating to note that Tottenham Hotspur have 15.1 million more followers than the Premier League’s own account which covers content on all the teams.

“The 20 teams in the league have more than 100 million followers combined, which reflects how popular the Premier League is.”