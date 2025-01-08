We want to win everything – Jurrien Timber has big aspirations at Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurrien Timber said Arsenal are determined to “win everything” and has challenged his team-mates to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Newcastle by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The Gunners’ bid to win this season’s Carabao Cup suffered a major dent after they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle in the opening leg of their semi-final.

The defeat came after Arsenal could manage only a 1-1 draw at Brighton to leave their Premier League title ambitions in danger with Liverpool six points clear having played a game less.

They will next be back in action on Sunday when hosting United as they look to secure their spot in the fourth round of a competition they last won in 2020 – a triumph which remains Mikel Arteta’s sole major trophy of his five-year tenure.

Asked if the third-round clash will carry greater importance in the wake of their reverse to Newcastle, Timber said: “It was already a big game because United always is.

“We want to win and give the fans something to celebrate so we are going to give our all on Sunday. I am really looking forward to that game and to bounce back. It is another cup game so we have to win.

“Every competition is really important. We want to win everything. It is not easy, and it is not always going to happen, but that is why it is important that we bounce back. The focus is on the FA Cup and then, after that, the Premier League.”

Arsenal secured a 2-0 league victory over United last month but Ruben Amorim’s side will arrive in north London brimming with confidence after their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

But Timber added: “We played them already a month ago so we know what we are getting. They have a good squad with a lot of good players. It is not going to be easy but we will be ready.”