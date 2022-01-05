Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19
The duo missed out as forward Timo Werner returned to the Blues squad following a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus.
Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.
The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.
Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.
“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.
“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging, but we will push.
“The guys who are here have our trust and belief.”
There was a return to the starting line-up for striker Romelu Lukaku following his omission from Sunday’s 2-2 Liverpool draw.
Chelsea’s club-record signing missed the weekend’s Premier League clash amid a disciplinary storm after his recent interview claiming unhappiness at the Blues.
Lukaku apologised internally on Monday then directly to Chelsea fans on Tuesday however, and was duly back in the fold to face Spurs.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.