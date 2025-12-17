Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tino Livramento has been dealt a crushing injury blow after the full-back limped off late in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Fulham.

The England international has already spent eight weeks out this season with a knee ligament injury, returning at the beginning of November.

However, he went down in the 74th minute of the game nursing a fresh problem before the Newcastle physio entered the pitch to try and treat the issue.

It appeared to be another knee injury, with the physio bending the 23-year-old’s leg back and forth as he reacted with grimaces.

Livramento rose to his feet gingerly before hobbling off the field, looking dejected as he was replaced by youngster Alex Murphy.

open image in gallery Tino Livramento receiving treatment on a fresh injury ( Getty Images )

He missed 10 games this season across October and November after sustaining his initial knee injury against Arsenal at the end of September.

It meant he missed the October international break with England and depending on the severity of the injury, this latest setback could hinder his chances at ensuring his place on Thomas Tuchel’s plane for next summer’s World Cup.

Knee injuries go beyond his Newcastle career for Livramento, whose biggest spell on the sidelines came after suffering an ACL tear for Southampton in 2022 which left him out for a year. His problem against Fulham did not appear that serious.

In a change of fortunes for the Magpies, Livramento’s makeshift replacement at right-back, Lewis Miley, popped up with the winner against the Cottagers, rising from a corner to head home in stoppage time and seal a 2-1 win for the cup holders as they progressed to the semi-finals.