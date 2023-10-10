Jump to content

Former Brazil boss Tite takes first job since disastrous World Cup

The ex-Selecao manager heads back to his home nation to replace Jorge Sampaoli

Aadi Nair
Tuesday 10 October 2023 10:09
(Getty Images)

Former Brazil coach Tite has taken charge at Flamengo after signing a deal through to December 2024, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The 62-year-old, who left the Brazil team after their quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year, replaces Jorge Sampaoli.

“(Tite) arrives to take charge of the team in the final stretch of the ‘Brasileirao’ and throughout next year’s season,” Flamengo said in a statement.

Tite has previously coached a string of Brazilian sides including Corinthians, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012, as well as Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Flamengo are fifth after 26 matches in the Brazilian top flight. They next face Cruzeiro on 19 October.

Sampaoli was sacked last month with Flamengo failing to defend their Brazilian Cup title after losing to Sao Paulo in the finals.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti is still expected to lead Brazil into the 2024 Copa America next June, but no official announcement has been made regarding the current Real Madrid boss.

Fluminense head coach Fernando Diniz is currently combining his club role with being the interim Brazil manager, with World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina to play before the end of the year.

Reuters

