Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Todd Boehly’s All-Star plan not first attempt to revamp English football

The American is not the first to come up with a suggestion to reshape the game in this country

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:22
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match as part of plans to revolutionise elements of English football.

The American is not the first to come up with an idea to reshape the game in this country.

Here we look at other suggestions that were floated.

The 39th game

Former Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore was keen on introducing the 39th game (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Plans were proposed in 2008 for an extra round of matches to be played in the Premier League at neutral venues outside England.

The benefits were seen as growing the popularity of the league on a global stage and also increasing revenue. While some clubs were keen, it was largely met with derision from supporters and governing bodies within the game.

Fifa president Sepp Blatter hinted that it could affect England’s bid to host the 2018 World Cup and the idea was dropped in May 2010.

Project Big Picture

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United and Liverpool were the among the clubs leading a planned revolution of the Premier League, dubbed ‘Project Big Picture’.

The overhaul proposed that the number of teams would drop to 18, there would be an introduction of a relegation play-off with teams in the Championship, and the League Cup and Community Shield would be scrapped.

The biggest clubs in the division would hold the voting power, but there would be a bigger distribution of funds to EFL clubs, who had been hit hard by the pandemic.

The idea lasted less than a fortnight and was unanimously voted against in October 2020.

European Super League

Arguably the most controversial idea to have ever surfaced, in April 2021, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all agreed to join a newly created European Super League as founding members, which would have guaranteed their inclusion every year.

The competition, that also saw the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus sign up, was intended to replace the Champions League.

Recommended

The idea sparked mass outrage around the continent, but especially in England and all six teams withdrew less than 48 hours after the announcement was made amid big fan protests.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still championing the idea but English clubs are now banned from entering any league that is created.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in