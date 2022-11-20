Tom Davies flies home from Everton’s Australia tour due to knee injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton’s first trip to Australia in 12 years has already come at a cost with midfielder Tom Davies flying home for treatment on a knee problem and defender Yerry Mina sustaining another injury.

Davies was already on a flight back to Merseyside, having been injured in training, before the Toffees won the Sydney Super Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Celtic after a goalless draw at the Accor Stadium.

However, in the game Mina – who has played just twice this campaign and only made his comeback from a season-long ankle injury in this month’s Carabao Cup exit to Bournemouth – came off at half-time with a hamstring problem which will require a scan to determine the severity.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, one of 15 players considered part of the first-team set-up in the 22-man squad, was also replaced at the interval with a knock.

Manager Frank Lampard said in his post-match interview: “Yerry felt his hamstring a little bit, so we’re going to have to scan that one.

“Doucs (Doucoure) had a bang just above the knee, but we’re hopeful he may be OK for Wednesday (against Western Sydney Wanderers).”

On Davies an Everton statement said: “Midfielder Tom Davies has sustained a knee injury during a training session in Sydney and will leave Everton’s tour of Australia to be assessed in the UK.

“The midfielder will undergo a scan to discover the full extent of the injury before being treated by club medical staff at Finch Farm.”

Everton play their final game in Australia against Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday at the CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.