Tom Hicks, the former owner of Liverpool FC, has died aged 79 in Texas.

A spokesperson confirmed that Hicks passed away peacefully in Dallas on Saturday, surrounded by his family.

The philanthropist acquired a 50 per cent stake in Liverpool in 2007, with fellow businessman George Gillett buying the other 50 per cent.

At the time, the pair said: “Liverpool is a fantastic club with a remarkable history and a passionate fanbase. We fully acknowledge and appreciate the unique heritage and rich history of Liverpool and intend to respect this heritage in the future.”

During the pair’s ownership, Liverpool became associated with frequent boardroom arguments and public battles with then-CEO Rick Parry and then-manager Rafa Benítez.

Hicks vowed to build a new stadium at Stanley Park, but this never materialised, leading to anger among Liverpool fans and numerous protests.

In October 2010, celebrity supporters released a video called ‘Dear Mr Hicks’ explaining why they wanted him out. The beleaguered club was sold to current owners Fenway Sports Group shortly afterward.

open image in gallery Tom Hicks was the co-founder of two private equity firms ( AP )

In a 2019 interview with Sky Sports, Hicks pinned much of the blame for his “mistakes” at Liverpool on Gillett.

“The biggest problem I had was I picked the wrong partner. I should’ve known better,” he said.

“I knew George Gillett from previous business deals that we’d ventured into together, where my firm owned 85 per cent and his 15 per cent, and he was impossible to deal with.

“So why would I then go and do a 50-50 deal with the guy? Well shame on me!”

In the United States, Hicks owned the NHL's Dallas Stars from 1995–2011 and the baseball team the Texas Rangers from 1998–2010.

“Being shoulder to shoulder with him was always about more than ballparks and stadiums, though,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

“It was about personal respect, trust and friendship. We shared a lot of miles together, and I’ll miss him greatly. My heart goes out to his family.”

Mr Hicks co-founded Hicks & Haas in 1984 and Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst in 1989, helping to reshape private equity and investing strategy.

He served as a paratrooper in the Army Reserves and was Commissioner of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Hicks is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cinda Cree Hicks, and his six children: Thomas Ollis Hicks Jr., Mack Hardin Hicks, John Alexander Hicks, Robert Bradley Hicks, William Cree Hicks and Catherine Forgrave Hicks.

His children released a joint statement, saying: “Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks’s most cherished title was, ‘Dad’.

“No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family. He remains a guiding force for our family, and we are deeply honored to continue expanding his legacy.

“Although we are devastated by this loss, we are profoundly grateful to have been his children.”