Altrincham and Torquay finish regular season with a goalless draw

Play-off hopefuls Torquay ended the regular Vanarama National League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Altrincham at Moss Lane.

The Gulls had already secured a home semi-final spot with one game to spare, finishing second in the table ahead of Stockport.

In the 26th minute, Torquay midfielder Adam Randell picked out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in the penalty area, but his backheeled effort was saved by Tony Thompson.

Altrincham midfielder Alistair Smith tested Lucas Covolan with a long-range shot, and Dan Mooney was also denied in first-half stoppage-time by the Torquay keeper.

Soon after the restart, Randell planted a header just wide before at the other end Kyle Cameron’s effort was cleared off the line as both teams had to settle for a point.