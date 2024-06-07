Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

The 26-year-old will join up with the Blues in July on a four-year deal

Michael Jones
Friday 07 June 2024 17:26
Comments
Tosin Adarabioyo is set to join Chelsea this summer on a four-year deal.
Tosin Adarabioyo is set to join Chelsea this summer on a four-year deal. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Chelsea have signed Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with the 26-year-old signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the first new signing of the summer for the Blues who are looking to switch up their squad, both in terms of buying and selling, ahead of the new Premier League season.

Tosin will join Chelsea on July 1st when his contract with Fulham expires. In April the defender rejected an offer to become one of the highest paid players at Craven Cottage preferring instead to make the move across London in order to play in Europe.

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there,” Adarabioyo said about his transfer.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Tosin played an important role securing promotion from the Championship for Fulham and has made 45 top-flight appearances since the Cottagers’ return to the Premier League.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge could force the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale as the club look to balance their books with regards to financial fair play.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: “We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.

“He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in