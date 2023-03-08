Is Tottenham vs AC Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg
Antonio Conte is set to return to the Tottenham dugout as his side look to turn around a first leg deficit against AC Milan.
An early goal from Brahim Diaz was all that separated the teams in Milan, leaving the encounter intriguingly poised.
Both teams are in hit-and-miss league form, with the visitors beaten by Fiorentina on Saturday and Spurs stumbling against Wolves.
With both clubs out of their domestic cups, too, a place in the Champions League quarter finals and a deeper continental run should appeal greatly.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.
When is Tottenham vs AC Milan?
The second leg of the Round of 16 tie between Tottenham and AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or website.
Team news
The return of manager Antonio Conte to the touchline could provide a boost for Spurs, and the Italian has a decision to make at right back: Emerson Royal has been in improved form but Pedro Porro produced an encouraging performance against Wolves. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should return in midfield after missing the first leg through suspension, a timely boost given Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma’s injuries, but Eric Dier will miss out after receiving another yellow card in the first leg in Milan.
Stefano Pioli will be closely monitoring the fitness of Milan first-leg matchwinner Brahim Diaz, who has been dealing with a knee strain. The Spaniard is hopeful of being available, and could be back in the starting side alongside Rafael Leao, who missed out on the defeat against Fiorentina due to suspension. A late concern is the health of Olivier Giroud - the striker has come down with flu-like symptoms, according to reports in Italy, and did not train on Monday.
Predicted lineups
Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane
AC Milan XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Giroud, Leao
Odds
Tottenham win 19/20
Draw 3/5
AC Milan win 3/1
Prediction
There is no away goals rule, which means a Tottenham win by a single goal will take this to extra time and possibly penalties. Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan a.e.t (2-2 on aggregate, Spurs progress on penalties)
