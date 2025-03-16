Ange Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham’s ‘unacceptable’ 15 Premier League defeats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou fumed at what he described as an “unacceptable” total of 15 Premier League defeats this season after going down 2-0 against Fulham.

The Spurs boss did, however, bemoaned the call to not award his side a penalty during the loss.

It was the latest setback for Spurs and saw them fail to capitalise on a crucial victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night to keep alive hopes of qualifying for Europe next term.

But Postecoglou made seven changes in west London and the decisions ultimately backfired.

That decision ultimately came back to bite the Australian as after a dull first 45 minutes and Tottenham had squandered promising second-half chances, Rodrigo Muniz fired the hosts ahead in the 78th minute.

Lucas Bergvall appeared to be caught by Calvin Bassey in the penalty area seven minutes later, but referee Andrew Madley waved away appeals and Ryan Sessegnon made the points safe with an emotional second for Fulham late on.

It was Sessegnon’s first goal at Craven Cottage since 2018 after an injury-ravaged spell at Spurs and left Postecoglou to reflect on a 15th defeat of the league campaign – the most the club have suffered since the 2008-09 season.

“It’s unacceptable to see 15 league defeats,” Postecoglou admitted. “It’s nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be and I understand the supporters’ frustrations with that.

“Today wasn’t so much about performance, it was just another day when we let a game get away from us that we shouldn’t have.

“I felt that up until the point they scored, we were the team that was getting on top.

“We had a couple of good chances to go 1-0 up and that would have put the pressure on them, but it’s happened too many times this year.”

Dominic Solanke’s 69th-minute miss proved costly for Spurs as the England striker fired over from six yards after being teed up by James Maddison.

Fulham broke the deadlock nine minutes later as Tottenham failed to deal with Antonee Robinson’s cross and Andreas Pereira teed up Muniz to find the bottom corner.

Bergvall’s half-time introduction lifted the visitors and he remonstrated for a spot-kick in the 85th minute after he was caught by Bassey.

When asked about the incident, Postecoglou insisted: “I’ll leave that to the officials, but I will say that we don’t carry on like a lot of other clubs and I think that hurts us for sure.

“I don’t think there’s ever any noise around us and decisions. We get one slightly in our favour and there’s national headlines for a week. Things go against us and there’s not even a sentence on it.”

Fulham toasted Marco Silva’s 200th Premier League match with a 2-0 win, which moves them up to eighth.

“I am the same type of person, but of course with more white hair, a little bit older,” Silva smiled.

“To be where we are right now is to be a privilege for us. It means we are doing something very good.

“A season where we had to rebuild our squad and we did it in a very good way.

“We know it is not always easy for us as a club, but I have to praise the guys that are in the dressing room.”