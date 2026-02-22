Is Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal meet in a crucial Premier League clash as the North London rivals collide.
Spurs begin life under Igor Tudor looking to deal another blow to the league leaders after Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead against Wolves in midweek.
Tudor has been brought in to replace the dismissed Thomas Frank on a deal until the end of the season, and will need to spark a turnaround in form with Tottenham far from out of the relegation fight.
Success on derby day would represent an excellent start and prompt more questions over Mikel Arteta’s visitors.
When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?
Tottenham vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 22 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
Richarlison has returned to first-team training for Tottenham, and may be considered for a matchday role. Pedro Porro is also nearing fitness, though there remains a long list of injury absentees for Igor Tudor to contend with. Cristian Romero is suspended, which may l
Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz could both be back to bolster the Arsenal squad and leave Mikel Arteta with a few tough selection decisions to make.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Porro, Gallagher, Palhinha, Spence; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
