Is Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV? How to watch Women’s Super League fixture

After establishing themselves as WSL title favourites with a big win over Chelsea, Arsenal are back in action as they travel to local rivals Tottenham.

Jonas Eidevall’s side were convincing 4-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday as they moved level on points with their opponents at the top of the table.

Tottenham are ten points back from the top two in sixth, and will hope to respond to a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United in their last league outing.

The North London rivals were in midweek Conti Cup action against one another, with Arsenal pipping Spurs on penalties after a high-scoring draw.

When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Tottenham vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 12pm GMT on Saturday 16 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 11.30am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team News

Ellie Brazil could be fit to return to the Tottenham squad affter missing four recent matches due to injury, but Drew Spence, Olga Aghtinen and Eveliina Summanen remain sidelined.

Kim Little misssed Arsena’s midweek win with a knock and will be assessed. Leah Williamson is one of a group of key players unavailable to Jonas Eidevall.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky; Percival, James, Clinton; Naz, England, Thomas.

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord; Russo.

Odds

Tottenham win 15/2

Draw 9/2

Arsenal win 2/5

Prediction

Arsenal secure another significant victory. Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal.