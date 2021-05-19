Liveupdated1621440321

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow live updates of the top-flight action from north London

Emmet Gates
Wednesday 19 May 2021 17:05
Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to north London this evening as the hosts continue to push for a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Led by interim coach Ryan Mason, Spurs enter tonight’s fixture in sixth place in the Premier League, ahead of seventh West Ham – who take to the pitch later in the evening – on goal difference. Mason’s side are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who have hit their stride at just the right time to close in on European football next term – perhaps even a spot in the Champions League. Tottenham, meanwhile, have won three of their last five, with their 2-0 victory over Wolves last time out marking a solid response to their disappointing 3-1 loss to Leeds United. In the background, however, star striker Harry Kane’s future is a key talking point, with the England captain wanting a summer move away from Spurs.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, sit in 11th place in the standings and will struggle to achieve a top-half finish at this point. In any case, it has been a successful campaign for Dean Smith and his players, who improved starkly following last season’s final-day heroics and narrow escape from Premier League relegation. Villa fans can simply enjoy their final two games and will hope to see their recently returned captain Jack Grealish confirm his spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad for this summer with some fine performances. Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League below.

1621440280

VILLA TEAM NEWS

Emmet Gates19 May 2021 17:04
1621440213

SPURS TEAM NEWS

Emmet Gates19 May 2021 17:03
1621440126

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Starting line-ups

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 17:02
1621439631

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Mason on Kane’s future

Interim Spurs coach Ryan Mason has claimed he is unaware of Kane’s desire to leave the club this summer. Here’s what the former Tottenham midfielder had to say this week:

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 16:53
1621439113

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Kane’s penultimate Spurs game?

Harry Kane wants a move away from Spurs this summer, meaning tonight’s game with Villa could be the second-to-last time Tottenham fans see him donning one of their shirts...

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 16:45
1621438533

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

We’ll have you covered with all the build-up, match updates and post-game reaction this evening, but if you’re set on watching the game, here’s all you need to know:

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 16:35
1621438411

Tottenham and Aston Villa team news incoming

We’ll have the official line-ups for Spurs and Villa shortly.

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 16:33
1621438379

Welcome!

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League!

Alex Pattle19 May 2021 16:32

