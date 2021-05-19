Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to north London this evening as the hosts’ unlikely pursuit of a Champions League place goes down to the wire.

Spurs are four points off fourth in the Premier League table with two matches left this season, but even Champions League football next term may not be enough to keep hold of Harry Kane.

The England captain told his club this week that he wants to leave at the end of the campaign to chase trophies elsewhere, though Mason said he was unaware of the striker having expressed a wish to depart.

Mason’s focus must in any case remain on mid-table Villa, who could finally see captain Jack Grealish back in the starting line-up after he made his return off the bench last time out.

Here's all you need to know about the Premier League clash.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream it live on the SkyGo app or the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

The injured Ben Davies is set to miss the rest of the season for Spurs, while fellow full-back Serge Aurier is a doubt.

Villa captain Grealish could start, having returned from injury off the bench in the club’s loss to Palace last week. Matty Cash, meanwhile, will be absent for the remainder of the term due to a hamstring issue – as will Morgan Sanson with a knee injury. Tyrone Mings, however, could be present in defence despite the shin injury he picked up against Everton.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bale, Alli, Son; Kane.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Nakamba; Traore, McGinn, Grealish; Watkins.

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Aston Villa: 5/1

Prediction

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa.