Tottenham explore striker options as Brennan Johnson talks stall

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating alternative options to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as they talk to Barcelona about a loan deal for Ansu Fati. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is also being considered but is probably out of the club’s price range.

The fee has been the major stumbling block with Johnson, as Spurs are understood to be way off Forest’s valuation, which is at least £40m. Many close to the situation have also expressed doubt over whether Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marianakis can come to a deal.

That has left Spurs looking at other options. While Eze is strongly considered, Palace would likely want a far bigger fee than £40m and potentially well over £60m. It is why Fati is seen as an easier deal to do as Barcelona are willing to negotiate a loan.

The 20-year-old had been seen as the latest Camp Nou revelation only for injuries to curtail his progress.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou wants to bring in another wide forward, and potentially a full-back.