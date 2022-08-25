Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham have drawn Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in the Champions League group stages.

Spurs are back in European football’s top competition for the first time since the 2019/20 season after Antonio Conte guided the club to fourth place at the expense of rivals Arsenal last campaign.

Tottenham reached the final of the Champions League in 2019 only to narrowly lose out to Liverpool in Madrid and Conte will hope to bring more memorable European nights to north London in his first full season in charge.

Tottenham were drawn in Group D on Thursday, along with Portuguese side Sporting, French club Marseille, and German outfit Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were crowned Europa League champions last season, beating Rangers on penalties in the final. Meanwhile, Sporting were eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City, exiting in the last 16. Marseille bowed out of the Europa League in the group stage.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week. The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the Qatar World Cup.