Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sat top of the table heading into the international break but have lost momentum alarmingly in the last week. Their perfect start to the season came to a crashing halt against Crystal Palace last weekend, when Japhet Tanganga’s red card cued a 3-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park. That result was followed by an unconvincing 2-2 draw against Rennes in the Europa Conference League, during which both Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn suffered injuries.
Chelsea, however, are hardly suffering from a shortage of confidence. Thomas Tuchel’s side have only dropped two points so far this season, in a fiery clash against Liverpool, and opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Zenit during the week. What’s more, Romelu Lukaku is in seemingly unstoppable form, having scored four goals in as many appearances since sealing his return to west London. The Blues have history on their side, too, having lost just one of their last seven meetings with Spurs.
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
Here's a look at the teams:
Spurs XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Kane , Son
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
Jesse Lingard is the 47th player to score for and against West Ham in the Premier League; excluding own goals, West Ham have had more players score for and against them than any other side in the competition.
His 89th minute strike secured the points for Manchester United.
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sprints onto the pitch as the whistle goes to celebrate with his team. He’s caught up in the emotion of that ending.
What it means though is that Man Utd take all three points and move level with Liverpool on 13. They’re up to second after yet another comeback win against West Ham.
Full-time: West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
90+6 mins: That’s the final act of the game. David De Gea is the hero for Manchester United! He saves Mark Noble’s penalty in the final minute of the game to give the Red Devils all three points.
What an incredible finish!
SAVED! De Gea stops Noble’s penalty!
90+5 mins: No he can’t! He whacks it to the goalkeeper’s left and De Gea guesses right. It’s at a nice height and he parries it wide of the goal!
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
90+4 mins: Mark Noble is brought on to take the penalty! It’s his first kick of the game. Can he score?
Penalty to West Ham!
90+3 mins: Drama! Lots of drama. West Ham have a penalty after the ball strikes Luke Shaw on the arm as he blocks a cross into the box from the right.
West Ham have the chance to salvage a point.
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
90+2 mins: Penalty shout! Ronaldo involved again and this time it’s a lot closer. He knocks the ball around Zouma who slides into a tackle. He doesn’t win any of the ball and takes the man. VAR takes a look but says it’s fine to play on.
West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd
90 mins: West Ham will have three minutes to find an unlikely equaliser. Can they do it?
GOAL! West Ham 1 - 2 Man Utd (Lingard, 89’)⚽️
89 mins: Lingard wins it for Man Utd! He’s had little to do since coming on but Jesse Lingard makes his former club pay. He weaves into the box from the left, shimmies inside and rolls the ball onto his right foot but firing a brilliant shot into the far top corner!
