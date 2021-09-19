✕ Close Tuchel hopeful Rudiger can agree contract extension with Chelsea

Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sat top of the table heading into the international break but have lost momentum alarmingly in the last week. Their perfect start to the season came to a crashing halt against Crystal Palace last weekend, when Japhet Tanganga’s red card cued a 3-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park. That result was followed by an unconvincing 2-2 draw against Rennes in the Europa Conference League, during which both Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn suffered injuries.

Chelsea, however, are hardly suffering from a shortage of confidence. Thomas Tuchel’s side have only dropped two points so far this season, in a fiery clash against Liverpool, and opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Zenit during the week. What’s more, Romelu Lukaku is in seemingly unstoppable form, having scored four goals in as many appearances since sealing his return to west London. The Blues have history on their side, too, having lost just one of their last seven meetings with Spurs.

