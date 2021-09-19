Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to respond to their first defeat of the season last weekend.

A 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace was compounded by the injury to Eric Dier and the loss of Japhet Tanganga to a second-half red card, and Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero could form a new centre-back partnership for Spurs against Chelsea following their return from quarantine. Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are also injury doubts.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have made a strong start to the Premier League campaign while Romelu Lukaku has made a quick start on his return to Stamford Bridge with four goals from his first four matches.

N’Golo Kante is close to making his return from an ankle injury while Christian Pulisic remains out, but Chelsea are a side in form as they look to build on their unbeaten start to the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s all you need to know before the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 19 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage staring at 4pm.

What is the team news?

Spurs are set to be without Son Heung-min and Eric Dier due to injury, while Japhet Tanganga is serving his one-match suspension after he was sent off at Palace last weekend.

Nuno was then dealt a further blow as Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn suffered injuries during the 2-2 draw against Stade Rennes on Thursday, with both players set to be ruled out of the meeting with Chelsea today. Bryan Gil could come in for his first Premier League start.

The Spurs manager is set to be boosted, however, by the return of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso following the end of their quarantine. Due to the absence of Dier and Tanganga, Nuno may be forced to put Sanchez and Romero straight into his starting team in the centre of defence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel could have N’Golo Kante available if the Frenchman recovers from an ankle injury suffered against Liverpool before the international break.

The form of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho could see Tuchel be patient with Kante’s return, however, while Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up on international duty with the USA.

Possible line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele, Alli; Gil, Kane

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine anything other than a Chelsea win given the form of Romelu Lukaku and the number of absences in the Spurs squad. Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t played anywhere near their best over their last two matches but still picked up wins over Villa and Zenit - and it’s Lukaku who has been the difference. He could be set for another big performance against an untested centre-back partnership. Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea