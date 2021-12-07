Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak in first-team squad

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered an outbreak of Covid-19 within their squad, with several first-team players and two members of staff believed to have tested positive.

The news has come as a serious blow to Antonio Conte, with Spurs heading into a series of important fixtures.

After facing Rennes in the Europe Conference League on Thursday, Tottenham face Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League, and then West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final within the space of a fortnight.

According to government guidelines, anybody who has tested positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10 days, meaning the players in question are likely to miss Spurs’ next three matches.

Despite the outbreak, it is unlikely that Tottenham’s fixture against Rennes will be postponed, with Uefa guidelines stating that a match should go ahead unless one team has less than 13 available players or no registered goalkeeper available.

If the outbreak worsens, Spurs could consider asking the Premier League to postpone their fixture against Brighton on Sunday. The league operates on a case-by-case decision, with a final decision made by the board.

Tottenham are not currently commenting on the outbreak as they await the results of further testing.