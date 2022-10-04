Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to bounce back to winning ways with a midweek trip to Germany, as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s team were beaten in the north London derby at the weekend and also suffered defeat in their last outing in Europe, when two late goals saw them sunk by Sporting CP.

A win first time out against Marseille still puts them second in Group D however, but they are level on points with their Bundesliga opponents which makes this double header a pivotal one in the wider matter of group progression.

Domestically, Spurs are third in the Premier League while Eintracht are sixth in Germany, following a weekend win over Union Berlin.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 October.

Where can I watch the game?

Spurs’ trip to Germany will be broadcast in the UK live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Defenders Jerome Onguene and Almamy Toure are both likely absentees for the German side, while Kristijan Jakic is a doubt after suffering an injury while away with Croatia.

Spurs are missing Lucas Moura and Ben Davies, while Antonio Conte will give Dejan Kulusevski every chance to prove his fitness after he missed the weekend defeat.

Predicted line-ups

EIN - Trapp, Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Pellegrini, Lindstrom, Gotze, Muani

TOT - Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Eintracht 45/17

Draw 11/4

Spurs 15/13

Prediction

Spurs to have enough to come away with a very valuable win on the road. Eintracht 1-2 Tottenham.