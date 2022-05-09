Tottenham fan group ‘disappointed’ in supporter chants at Anfield

A Tottenham Hotspur fan group has said it is “disappointed” with chants made by visiting supporters during Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham supporters chanted to the tune of Liverpool’s club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, making reference to unemployment.

The “sign on” chant was reportedly developed during the 1980s when the city of Liverpool struggled with an economic downturn and significant job losses, with unemployment exceeding 20% in 1985, more than double the national average.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) has criticised the continued usage of the chant, saying that “poverty and joblessness are not fair game for banter”.

“Singing about the opposition has long been a feature of English football, and we are reluctant to tell fans how they should support the team,” the THST said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, we were disappointed to hear the “Sign on” chant at Saturday’s away match at Anfield.

“Poverty and joblessness are not fair game for banter. There is a cost of living crisis throughout England, including in London. Our Club represents an area and community with the fastest growing rate of unemployment in the country.

“We are rightly proud of our away support, and we want it to be noticed for positive reasons. For most of the game at Anfield our fans gave superb backing to a great team performance.

“Spurs fans have provided financial backing to Marine FC on Merseyside, and regularly contribute to foodbanks and community initiatives in London. This is what we are about.

“The “Sign on” chant is not what we are about. We’re Tottenham Hotspur. We’re better than that.”