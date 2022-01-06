Tottenham condemn fans’ homophobic chanting during Chelsea match

Tottenham have condemned a section of their supporters after homophobic chants were heard during their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

A strike from Kai Havertz and an own goal by Ben Davies handed Thomas Tuchel’s side a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

But it was off the pitch where Spurs were forced to apologise following the conclusion of the match due to the conduct of some of their fans.

A club statement read: “The club is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting from sections of our support at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

“We work closely with our LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at our Club and are proud to display the Progress Flag in our stadium on matchdays.

“No one should suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or their gender identity, and we urge supporters not to use this chant.

“Homophobic chanting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be reported by texting HPH and location details to 07537 404821. At other stadia, it should be reported to the nearest steward or via the home club’s reporting number.

“There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur.”