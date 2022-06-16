Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed


Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.

Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.

They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.

The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Full Tottenham fixture list:

06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

15/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

22/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

29/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

12/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

31/12/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

18/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

11/03/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

08/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

15/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

20/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

