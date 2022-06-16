Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Tottenham are back in the Champions League after a strong end to last season
Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.
Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.
They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.
The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.
Full Tottenham fixture list:
06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
03/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
15/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
22/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
29/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
12/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
31/12/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/03/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
08/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
15/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
20/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
