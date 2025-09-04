Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy steps down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur’s executive chairman Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, after nearly 25 years at the helm of the London club.

The news was announced on Thursday evening on the club’s website, alongside the announcement that Peter Charrington is set to move into the newly-created role of non-executive chairman.

His is the latest in a raft of summer appointments, including Thomas Frank’s arrival as new head coach, designed as “part of the club’s ambition to deliver long-term sporting success”.

Tottenham Hotspur’s statement quoted Levy as saying: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level.

“More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Levy was the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman, having been in position since 2001. His tenure in charge of Spurs was turbulent, with frequent fan protests targeting transfer policy, which he oversaw, and the club’s inability to compete for trophies.

His major project was the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which reportedly cost £1.2bn but generates huge amounts in revenue for the club.

Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy came to an end last season when they won the Europa League, but many fans remained dissatisfied with the running of the club as they finished 17th in the top flight, and manager Ange Postecoglou was sacked shortly after their victory in Europe.

open image in gallery Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, left, with chairman Daniel Levy after their Europa League triumph ( PA Wire )

The statement added: “Tottenham Hotspur has been transformed over the last quarter of a century. It has played in European competitions in the last 18 of 20 seasons, becoming one of the world’s most recognised football clubs, consistently investing in its academy, players and facilities, including a new, world-class stadium and state of the art training centre.

“The club has also competed regularly at the highest level, enjoying a number of fantastic on-field successes, including the recent Europa League cup win.

“As part of its succession planning, the club has made a number of senior appointments in recent months. Vinai Venkatesham was hired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with Thomas Frank as our new men’s head coach and Martin Ho as women’s head coach. Peter Charrington joined the board and will step into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman.”

The statement added that there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the Club”.

More to follow