Jessica Naz’s fine strike lifts Tottenham to WSL victory against Everton

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 December 2021 16:53
Jessica Naz’s superb finish kept Tottenham in third place in the Women’s Super League (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jessica Naz’s brilliant strike clinched Tottenham a 1-0 home win against Everton and kept them in third place in the Women’s Super League.

Naz fired the game’s only goal, finding the top corner early in the second half as Tottenham finished the year on a high by maintaining their Champions League challenge.

Rehanne Skinner’s side had briefly slipped out of the top three after Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa in the day’s early kick-off.

But Tottenham’s sixth league win of the season has lifted them to within a point of second-placed Chelsea and five behind leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal’s home game against Brighton Chelsea versus West Ham and Manchester City versus Reading had all been postponed due to coronavirus.

Manchester United also kept up their Champions League challenge as they cruised to victory against Villa for their third straight win in all competitions.

England forward Ella Toone scored twice as United briefly climbed above Tottenham, who they now trail by two points.

Toone swept United into an early lead and skipper Katie Zelem’s penalty, after Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton had brought down Hayley Ladd, made it 2-0 at half-time.

England midfielder Lucy Staniforth curled in United’s third goal early in the second period before Martha Thomas’ close-range header and Toone’s second of the match completed the rout.

Villa’s sixth defeat in their last seven league games has left them in 10th place.

Leicester registered their first points of the season and climbed off the foot of the table with a 2-0 home win against relegation rivals Birmingham.

It was a long-awaited victory for the Foxes in boss Lydia Bedford’s second game in charge.

Sophie Howard’s fine curling effort gave them an interval lead and Sam Tierney’s powerful second-half header sealed a first league win of the season.

Leicester leapfrogged Blues, who remain the only top-flight side without a win this season, at the bottom.

