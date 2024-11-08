Ange Postecoglou responds to Hugo Lloris’ Tottenham revelations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ange Postecoglou has leapt to the defence of Tottenham after criticism in a new autobiography by former captain Hugo Lloris.

Lloris’ book ‘Earning My Spurs’ was published on Thursday and an excerpt revealed how chairman Daniel Levy arranged via a sponsor for the whole squad to receive a watch after they reached the Champions League final in 2019.

Ex-Tottenham captain Lloris revealed engraved on the watch was ‘Champions League finalist’ and claimed in his autobiography: “With an engraving like that, Levy couldn’t have been surprised if we had been 1–0 down after a couple of minutes: so it was written.”

open image in gallery Hugo Lloris criticised an engraving on a watch gifted to the squad by Daniel Levy (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

But Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit of Ipswich, said: “Look I haven’t read what Hugo’s said, it’s been mentioned to me.

“I think with these things you’ve got to put context around them and understand the broader view and that could have been a very successful period for the club.

“They came very, very close. You’re talking about finishing runners-up in the Premier League and runners-up in the Champions League. It could have been a very different era and maybe in retrospect you be looking at those things.

It’s easy to focus on the negatives when the outcome is not what you want Ange Postecoglou

“It’s easy to focus on the negatives when the outcome is not what you want, but there’s obviously a lot right at the time.

“From my perspective I’ve never allowed anyone else to dictate my ambitions, my aims, or what I try and do with everyone around me is you don’t put a limit on what you can achieve because if you do you potentially might miss something that comes along your way.

“From the moment I started there has been a pretty clear brief about what we want to achieve. That’s kind of what we’re working towards.”

Spurs turn their focus back to Premier League matters after Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Galatasaray.

Postecoglou revealed they did not pick up any fresh injuries in Istanbul, but could have Cristian Romero (toe) available for the clash with Ipswich.

open image in gallery Cristian Romero could return for Tottenham against Ipswich (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )

It means Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Mikey Moore (virus), Odobert (hamstring), Timo Werner (groin) and Richarlison (hamstring) will be absent.

“Yeah, look last night the brief I got after the game was everyone came through unscathed so there’s no issues from last night,” Postecoglou explained.

“Cristian, we’ll see how he goes the next couple of days. The idea is to try and get him out there and train and he’s pretty keen to so he has a chance for the weekend.

“Mikey probably still not right for the weekend and probably Timo as well. Really out of the ones who are out, only Cristian could be back.”

On Richarlison, Postecoglou admitted: “He’ll be out for a significant amount of time. It’s a significant hamstring injury.”