Tottenham sue Ineos over termination of sponsorship deal
A five-year deal was agreed between Spurs and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company in 2022
Tottenham Hotspur have filed High Court proceedings against Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos over a terminated sponsorship agreement.
Court records show Spurs filed a commercial claim at the High Court against Ineos Automotive on Thursday, though no documents are available.
Chemicals firm Ineos agreed a five-year deal with Spurs in 2022 - before Ratcliffe bought a stake in United - for Ineos Grenadier to become the London team's official 4x4 vehicle partner.
Ineos said in a statement: "Ineos Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, expanding on a partnership agreement that Ineos Group had in place with the club since 2020.
"We have a contractual right to terminate our partnership contract and in December 2024 exercised that right."
Spurs declined to comment.
In March it was announced Ineos had reached a settlement with New Zealand Rugby in relation to a sponsorship deal.
The previous month, NZR had said it had launched legal proceedings against Ineos after alleging that the first instalment of 2025 sponsorship money due under a six-year agreement struck in 2021 had not been paid.
Significant changes have been made at Manchester United since Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in December 2023, including the loss of hundreds of staff and increased ticket prices at Old Trafford.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments