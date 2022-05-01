Tottenham will need to rediscover their attacking form if they are to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track at home to Leicester in the Premier League today.

Antonio Conte’s side failed to score in each of their previous Premier League fixtures and were without a shot on target in a home defeat to Brighton and goalless draw at Brentford last weekend.

A run of four consecutive wins, fuelled by the form of attacking players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, had put Spurs in pole position for the top four but it is now Arsenal who hold the advantage.

Tottenham can put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their match at West Ham but must get back to winning ways themselves against Leicester, with a trip to Liverpool and the north London derby against the Gunners next up.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester?

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch after the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Team news

Tottenham remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga, with Sergio Reguilon now also ruled out with a groin injury. Spurs could be unchanged.

Leicester are likely to make changes with this match falling in between their Europa Conference League semi-final with Roma. Timothy Castagne suffered a head injury on Thursday and is likely to join Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Leicester: 6/1

Prediction

With a week off and motivation to get back to ways, Tottenham can get their top-four bid back on track with three points against Leicester. Tottenham 3-1 Leicester