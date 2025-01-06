New Tottenham signing available for Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool
Ange Postecoglou has a welcome selection dilemma ahead of Wednesday’s first leg in north London
New Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is available for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool after the club received his work permit on Monday.
Kinsky become Spurs’ first signing of the January transfer window on Sunday after he joined in a deal set to be worth 15million euros (£12.5m) plus add-ons.
The Czech Republic Under-21 international was unable to train with his new team-mates on Monday while he waited for his work permit, but it has now been granted and he could be in line for a high-profile debut on Wednesday.
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin for the 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle with Fraser Forster ruled out through illness and Guglielmo Vicario still absent with a fractured ankle.
Austin impressed on his debut days before his 26th birthday and Postecoglou is faced with a decision to make before Liverpool visit in the semi-final first leg, with Kinsky set to train with his new team-mates on Tuesday.
Kinsky, 21, has already made 29 appearances this season and kept 14 clean sheets during a successful first half of the campaign for Slavia Prague, which earned him a move to Tottenham on a contract until 2031.
