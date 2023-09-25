Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. The starlet will join the Premier League side in 2025 from Hajduk Split with a contract that will run until 2030.

Vuskovic made his professional debut for Hajduk Split in February 2023 and in the process became the youngest player to play in the country’s top-flight football league at age 15.

A month later he became Hajduk Split’s youngest-ever goal scorer when he scored against NK Osijek, just five days after his 16th birthday. Alongside playing for the first team, he also captained the club’s under-19 side to the Uefa Youth League final last season.

As a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, the youngster will not be able to play for the London club until 2025 after he has turned 18 as Fifa’s rules currently prohibit British clubs from signing overseas players who are under the age of 18.

He has made 11 appearances for Hajduk Split and helped the side to win the Croatian Cup last season, and has signed for Spurs for a reported £12m. Vuskovic has made five appearances for his country’s under-17 side and currently has one goal to his name.

The defender is six foot three and right-footed, and reportedly had plenty of attention from other clubs before he committed to the Lilywhites with Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain among those rumoured to have shown interest.

Despite the interest, Vuskovic reportedly was only interested in signing for Spurs, and the club were able to complete the deal outside of the transfer window due to him being a developmental signing.

