Manchester City will continue their defence of the FA Cup when they travel to take on Tottenham on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s side cantered into the fourth round after a 5-0 win against Huddersfield Town as City made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

Spurs, meanwhile, reached this stage in the competition after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Burnley and will look to keep alive faint hopes of winning cup silverware in Ange Postecoglou’s maiden season.

Tottenham, however, do have an enviable recent record against City having lost just one of their last five encounters against the reigning Premier League champions.

When is Tottenham vs Man City?

When is Tottenham vs Man City?

Tottenham vs Man City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV, with coverage starting from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the ITVX app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Spurs are still without Son Heung-Min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively. Alejo Veliz, Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies and Manor Solomon remain long-term absentees but Postecoglou will hope to be able to call on the services of James Maddison for the first time since the Englishman injured his ankle in November.

City, meanwhile, will hope to have Erling Haaland available for selection after his spell on the sidelines with a foot injury. John Stones and Manuel Akanji could well return in central defence, while a late fitness call will also be made on Ederson after he picked up a knock in the game against Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Alvarez

Odds

Tottenham 4/1

Draw 10/3

Man City 3/5

Prediction

Manchester City’s quality will just see them edge through this encounter and end their poor run away from home against Tottenham. Tottenham 1-2 Man City.