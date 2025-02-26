Is Tottenham vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester City in the Premier League tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to re-take fourth place despite disappointing recent results.

City’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool at the weekend illustrated the gap between City and the league’s top sides, but the champions are currently reasonably well-placed to earn a spot in next season’s Champions League.

And tonight they face a Spurs side who are now on a four-match winning streak, though Ange Postecoglou’s side still sit in 13th.

While a win for the London club will do little bar restore some pride, three points could be vital for City, with Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Aston Villa all chasing them in the race for top four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.

Team news

Spurs’ injury crisis has eased somewhat with the returns of Guigliemo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Wilson Odobert in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, first-choice centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven remain out, alongside Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

In attack, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are likely out until some point next month.

City boss Guardiola is unsure whether Erling Haaland will be fit to play a part against Spurs, though he is hopeful the Norwegian will return to the squad.

John Stones is the latest to join Manuel Akanji on City’s injury list, with Oscar Bobb and Rodri the two longer-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Gray, Danso, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Son.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Savio, Foden, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.

Odds

Tottenham win - 12/5

Draw - 3/1

Man City win - 19/20

Prediction

Matches between these two sides are notoriously hard to predict, and even more so with both teams in mixed form of late. Nevertheless, City are the more settled of the two and should have enough to earn three points given Spurs’ injury problems, though much could ride on whether Erling Haaland is fit.

Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City.

