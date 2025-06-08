Tottenham sack Robert Vilahamn after poor WSL season as summer of change continues
Spurs finished second from bottom in the WSL last season and will be under new leadership next
Tottenham have sacked women’s first team head coach Robert Vilahamn after two years in charge.
Vilahamn led the club to an FA Cup final in his first season at the club alongside a sixth place finish but Tottenham have decided to part ways with the 42-year-old after Spurs finished second-bottom in the Women’s Super League this campaign.
The Swedish coach joined in 2023 and was handed a three-year contract extension last July but only relegated Crystal Palace conceded more goals than Vilahamn’s side in a disappointing season.
Tottenham managing director Andy Rogers said: “There have been some special moments during Robert’s tenure, including reaching the FA Cup final for the first time.
“However, results and performances this season have not been to the level we would expect and now is the right time to make a change.
“We should like to thank Robert for his professionalism and efforts over the past two seasons, and we wish him well for the future.”
The decision leaves Spurs seeking new managers for both their men’s and women’s teams after Ange Postecoglou was sacked on Friday.
Thomas Frank is the favourite to succeed the Australian, who led the club to Europa League triumph to end their long wait for a trophy.
Key Daniel Levy lieutenant Donna-Maria Cullen has also departed in a summer of change in north London.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments