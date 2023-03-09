Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper responds to Tottenham links

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has said recent reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of him are “irrelevant”.

Spurs are preparing their search for a new boss, with Antonio Conte primed to leave at the end of his contract in June, if not before following their dismal midweek Champions League exit.

Cooper’s work with Forest and England Under-17s is thought to have been noticed by the north London club, where Forest play on Saturday.

The Welshman declared his love for Forest last week and said he is not thinking about “anything outside the bubble”.

“The only thing that it is is irrelevant,” he said. “I said what I said last week, I don’t want or need to say it again. The most important thing for me is the game, the guys I am working with every single day and I am trying to be at my best and do a good day’s work and try and get them to do the same.

“Then we give ourselves a chance of trying to be a better team. We are embracing that challenge, we have had a lot of hurdles we have had to overcome this season, I am loving this journey with the players.

“It is a challenging one but one I am enjoying. But anything outside that bubble is irrelevant.

“The moment I am not thinking about Nottingham Forest or the players or the staff or how I can be at my best is the moment I am not getting it right, that’s not what I want to be, I want to be all-in, that’s what I am and I am not looking further than going to Tottenham on Saturday.”

It could be a good time to visit Spurs for Forest, who have won only one away game all season, scoring just three goals in the process.

Conte’s side are in disarray following an FA Cup exit at Sheffield United, a Premier League defeat by Wolves and then a limp exit from the Champions League and – with the Italian’s position in limbo – the season is in danger of petering out.

But Cooper does not see it that way.

“They are a fantastic team, they are going for the Champions League, I watched them last night and it was in the Champions League so they are playing at an unbelievable level,” he said.

“The new stadium is incredible, it’s a great place to go and play a football match, especially in the Premier League. We know it’s going to be a tough game.

“We don’t pay too much attention whether it’s good times or bad times to play a team because you often get the opposite. We have got to be really focused on ourselves. Our away form is something that we are really trying to improve and address.”