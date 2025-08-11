Tottenham make shock move for Manchester City’s Savinho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have made a surprise move for Savinho but Manchester City are not interested in selling the winger.

Talks have taken place between the Europa League winners and the former Premier League champions but City want to keep the 21-year-old.

City also believe Savinho is worth much more than a mooted price of €50m after his encouraging first year at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola tends to let players leave if they want to go – and Savinho is yet to say he does – and if City’s asking price is met and they have time to find a replacement, if one is needed.

Now Guardiola has said his squad is too big after making six summer signings but the players City are keenest to offload include Jack Grealish, after Everton made an approach to take him on loan, James McAtee, who is of interest to several clubs, and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Savinho got eight assists in the Premier League in his first season at City, following a £31m move from their sister club Troyes. He had excelled on loan at Girona in 2023-24, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham have made a surprise move for Manchester City's Savinho ( Action Images via Reuters )

Tottenham turned their attentions to Savinho after already signing one right winger this summer, with the £55m addition of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

However, the Ghanaian can also play as a No. 10 and Tottenham were frustrated in their attempt to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest before losing James Maddison for the majority of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.