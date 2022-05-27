Richarlison: Tottenham ‘rival PSG and Real Madrid’ for Everton star

But Paris St Germain and Real Madrid are also interested in the Brazil forward.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 27 May 2022 07:21
Comments
Richarlison may reportedly move to Tottenham if he leaves Goodison Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Richarlison may reportedly move to Tottenham if he leaves Goodison Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Richarlison could stay in the Premier League even if he leaves Everton this summer. Tottenham are said to be interested in the Brazil forward, 25, but face opposition from Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, according to the Mail. The South American scored six goals in nine games at the back end of the season to help ensure the Toffees’ survival but the club are understood to be resigned to losing him.

The chances of Aurelien Tchouameni coming to the Premier League have reportedly increased with the player’s move to Real Madrid delayed. The Sun, which cites ESPN, says complications over a tax payment have held up the transfer of the Monaco midfielder, 22, which has left Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United ready to pounce.

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet gestures (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Maxwel Cornet could keep his Premier League status despite Burnley’s relegation at the weekend. The Telegraph reports West Ham boss David Moyes is weighing up a move for the forward, 25, who notched nine goals for the Clarets last season.

Recommended

The barber who cuts Paul Pogba’s hair has suggested the France midfielder may return to Juventus this summer. The 29-year-old is free to leave Manchester United when his contract expires on July 1. The Manchester Evening News notes the player posted a picture of himself with a new lighter haircut while his barber’s official account replies with black and white circle emojis, fuelling speculation Pogba could be heading for the club he left in 2016.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong: Spanish outlet Sport says Manchester United have told Barcelona’s Netherlands international they will abandon their pursuit of the 25-year-old if he does not soon decide about coming to Old Trafford.

Cheick Doucoure: Arsenal will have to compete with Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves to sign the 22-year-old Lens midfielder, according to the Mirror.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in