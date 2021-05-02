Tottenham face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aymeric Laporte’s late header ensured that Spurs must wait to win another major trophy as they lost the League Cup final to Manchester City last Sunday.

Spurs boss Ryan Mason will hope that his team can bounce back against the Blades as they look to qualify for Europe.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time this season after they defeated Brighton 2-1 last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 7:15pm GMT at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Ben Davies is the only absentee for Spurs. The left-back has missed the last six weeks with an ankle injury, but Joe Rodon is available.

Sander Berge is fit after being out since mid-December with a hamstring injury. Chris Basham is back in training but may not be ready for this game, while Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh) and Jack O’Connell (knee) are out.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Lucas, Son, Kane

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Bryan, Stevens, Norwood, Osborn, Fleck, Brewster, McGoldrick

Odds:

Tottenham: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Sheffield United: 9/1

Prediction:

Spurs suffered an agonising defeat in the League Cup final last week, and they will bounce back with a win against Sheffield United. Ryan Mason’s side simply have too much quality for their opponents. 3-0.